BELOIT, Wis. — Charles R. Johnson, 61, of Beloit died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Agrace Hospice Care, Janesville, Wis.
He was born Nov. 29, 1956, in La Crosse, the son of Russell and Ardelle (Olson) Johnson. Charles was a graduate of Bangor High School, Bangor.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, with Pastor Phillip Allen officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service Friday in the funeral home.
