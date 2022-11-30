Charles Robert Bertram passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022 after a long battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA). He was born to Sylvester and Loretta (Schloemer) Bertram on June 16, 1939. He married Diane (Kraemer), the love of his life of 62 years, on May 7, 1960. Together they had four sons, Marc, Tom, Doug and Jeff.

Out of High School, Charlie began his career with the A.B. Dick Company in Cincinnati, OH and worked his way up through the company in the cities of Akron and Cleveland, OH. He ultimately settled his family in the La Crosse area in 1974 when he purchased his own office equipment dealership, American Office Systems (AOS). He retired from AOS in 2001.

Charlie loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed traveling and spending the winter months at their place in Naples, FL. He loved the outdoors and planned many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing golf and when he couldn’t play anymore, he would be watching it on TV.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Diane and their four sons: Marc (Laurie) Bertram of La Crosse, WI, Tom (Hannah) Bertram of Holmen, WI, Doug (Lisa) Bertram of Minnetrista, MN, Jeff (Meredith) Bertram of Raleigh, NC; eight grandchildren: Eric, Nick (Cait), Michaela, Noah, Brian, Alex, Sam and Lucy, and three great-grandchildren: Drake, Mikyla and Ari. He is also survived by his brothers: Don, Jim, Norbert and Jerry; sister-in-law, Cathy and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his brother, David; sisters-in-law: Carole Bertram, Marilynn Bertram, Yolanda “Tony” Kraemer and brother-in-law, Edward “Butch” Kraemer.

Thank you to St. Croix Hospice, Brookdale of La Crosse Assisted Living, and Havenwood of Onalaska Senior Living for all the care and kindness you provided dad in his final days.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 5, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 515 North Main Street, Holmen, WI at 11:00 with a visitation before Mass at 10:00.

The Dickinson Family Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St Elizabeth We Care Fund at the address above.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com