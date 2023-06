Charles Robert Wamsley, 76, of La Crosse, died on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, June 5th, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Woodlawn North Cemetery, County Road B, La Crosse. A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.