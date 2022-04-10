LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Charles Thomas Murphy, age 87, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away March 31, 2022 at Green Lea Nursing Home in Mabel, Minn., surrounded by family. Charles was born October 6, 1934, to Phillip and Lavanche (Bartlett) Murphy in Sparta, Wis., and lived most of his life in the La Crosse, Wis., area.

During high school, Charles joined the Navy for 2 years and then served 12 years in the Naval Reserves. Charles was married to Patricia Ellis, divorced, and later married Brigitte Schroder, with whom he owned a farm he was very proud of in rural Ettrick for many years. Chuck worked at Trane Company for 10 years as a welder and then as a Master Carpenter, plumber, and, as he would say, a half-assed electrician, often traveling for work.

Charlie was known for his very dry sense of humor, including a joke in every conversation. He loved to tell stories and listen to stories. He enjoyed fishing trips with family and whenever he took a road trip, he always took a different way home. Even in retirement, Charlie had to be busy and was eager to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed spending every breakfast at Nutbush in La Crosse, and most recently at Kaddy’s Kafe in La Crescent, Minn. In his later years, Charles loved to watch football with his son, Steve, the sound of his grandkids playing, to watch Jeopardy and grow tomatoes for the neighborhood.

Charles is survived by two sons: Steve (Dawn) and Mike; and three step-daughters: Dawn (Wane) Baker, Lori (Brent) Hatke and Stefanie Schroder; his sister, Betty (Lowell) Snyder; his grandchildren: Michael (Angela), Molly (Matthew), Joshua, Brigitte, Tamika (James), Ciara, and Alexa; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; both wives; his brother, Dean; and sister-in-law, Mary.

In lieu of a service, Charles’ wish was for you to “say his name every now and then.” His family also asks you to share a good story about Charles, think of him in fond memory and to take a moment to enjoy nature in his honor.

Graveside remembrances will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Green Lea Manor for caring for our dry witted father and grandfather and Mayo’s Hospice Team.

