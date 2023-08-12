LA CROSSE — Charles W. Stettner, age 87, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary and service information can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.
