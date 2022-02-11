Charlotte A. Quackenbush

TOMAH—Charlotte A. Quackenbush, age 95, of Tomah, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Liberty Village in Tomah. She was born July 30, 1926 to Robert and Mayme (Lyons) Burrows in Oakdale, Wisconsin. Charlotte graduated from Tomah High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Oliver Quackenbush on November 29, 1945 at St. James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas. Briefly after they got married, they moved to Milwaukee where Charlotte would work in retail for many years at JC Penny’s. Following the death of her husband in 1989, she moved back to her roots in Tomah where she would work part time at the Clothes Post.

Charlotte had a love for traveling around the United States and going to country bands where she could dance for hours. Her family and friends could always count on her for her yearly anniversary and birthday phone calls. She was a devoted Catholic; in fact, when she wasn’t at home, you would more than likely find her at church.

Charlotte is survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers: Pat and Ronald Burrows; sisters: Eleanor Clay, Helen Aller, Harriet Butterfuss and Lucile Schultz; and many sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces; and nephews.

The family of Charlotte would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care-especially to Liberty Village, St. Croix Hospice and Tomah Health.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at the Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Samuel McCarty will officiate. Burial will be held in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Queen of the Apostles Parish for masses to be said in Charlotte and Oliver’s memory.

