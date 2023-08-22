Charlotte Ann Lemke, 72, passed away of natural causes on August 15, 2023, at her home in rural Arcadia, Wisconsin. “Char” was born to William and Hulda (Ann) Lemke of La Crescent, Minnesota on May 29, 1951, at St. Anne’s Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

A 1969 graduate of La Crescent High School, Char studied at Mankato State University in Mankato, Minnesota, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education and Library Science. She later obtained her Master’s Degree in Professional Development in Administration at the University of Wisconsin—La Crosse.

Char worked as a librarian for Grand Meadow (MN) Schools before a change in professions brought her to manage a series of different stores for Northwest Fabrics, taking her back to Mankato, then to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Yet another switch in careers brought her back to La Crescent where she managed the restaurant at the Nodine Truck Stop along I-90. This led to her being named a General Manager for DIDD Inc. Restaurants, where she traveled between Fargo, North Dakota and La Crescent, overseeing the operation of five different restaurants.

Her original roots in library science continued to tug at her and in 1986 she moved to Arcadia, Wisconsin, where she became the librarian at Arcadia High School. Her excellent work there led to her being granted the 1995 Teacher Fellowship Award from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation in a ceremony at Madison, Wisconsin.

The final years of her career in education were spent in teacher licensing for CESA and, ultimately, as a curriculum director for the school districts of Cochrane-Fountain City, Cashton, and Melrose-Mindoro, from where she ultimately retired in 2014.

Her retirement years were spent tending to her yard, attending family gatherings, being active in the Church of the Nazarene in Winona, and serving on the public library board in Arcadia. An inveterate shopper, Char could not resist a value and trips to La Crosse or Winona often wound up with her vehicle full of new treasures.

Char is survived by her four younger siblings; Joan (Mark) Abraham, LaVonne (Rick) Beach, Lyle (Darcey) Lemke, and Roy (Brenda) Lemke, all of La Crescent. She also treasured her nieces and nephews; Erin Abraham, Nate (Danielle) Abraham, Les Beach, Tammy (Rodney) Miller, Bill (Missy) Beach, Amanda Beach(Mike Zabel), Gina (Ryan) Stark, and Nicole and Ryan Lemke, along with six great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Arcadia Police Department, Trempealeau Country Sheriff’s Department, Arcadia First Responders, and Dr. Cunningham and the Mayo Clinic Health Care Team.

Services for Char will be held at Hoff Funeral Home in Goodview, Minnesota, on Sunday, August 27, at 1:00 pm, with visitation before the service from noon—1:00 pm.

As per Char’s request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the La Crescent Animal Rescue or to the Melrose-Mindoro Educational Foundation.