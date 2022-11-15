Charlotte (Char) Savat

WINONA — Charlotte (Char) Sava, formerly of New Ulm, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. She was born to Vincent and Barbara Paa on Feb. 22, 1929, in New Ulm. She married the love of her life, Donald Savat, on April 23, 1949. They lived in New Ulm for the majority of their lives and raised their two children, Mike and Mary Savat. Char was employed by Eagle Roller Mill before having children and then when the kids were a bit older began a second career at the Department of Natural Resources, where she made many life long friends.

Char was an amazing woman and passionate about being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was so giving and truly lived for her time with family. She was the eternal matriarch who loved every single friend and family member fiercely. Every person she knew will miss her dedication to those she loved, her fiery personality and her ability to storm through the world with an unmatched passion.

Char will be greatly missed by her family; son, Mike (Sue) Savat; daughter, Mary Savat; grandchildren, Jake (Natalie) Savat, Lindsay (Abby) Savat, Alle (Jacob) Perkins, Jacqueline Savat; great-grandchildren, Mila, Braxton, Anastasia, Benton, and Eleanor. She was predeceased by her husband, Don, her parents, brother and four sisters.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Father Joshua Bot will celebrate the Mass, and burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be served in Leifeld Hall following the committal service.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Cathedral in New Ulm prior to the Mass. To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to mvfh.org.

The Minnesota Valley Funeral Homes of New Ulm are assisting the family with arrangements at this time.

Memorials can be made to the New Ulm Way of the Cross or Winona Health Hospice.