HOKAH—On June 7, 2021, Charlotte Esther Lloyd-Witt, passed away peacefully in her home in Hokah, MN, surrounded by family. At the age of 91. Born October 5, 1929, in Rollingstone, MN.

Charlotte was one of 14 children, born to Orrin Lloyd and Pearl Herrick. In July of 1950 she married Bernard Witt in Dakota at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Charlotte and Bernard loved to dance, “their song”, was “The Blue Skirt Waltz”. They farmed and milked cows in Ridgeway, MN. Later they bought a home in Hokah, where they raised 10 children.

Mom loved life and was always willing to “Go and Do” things with family and friends. With her down-home friendly demeanor, she made many lifelong friendships. Mom had a big heart and always had a “soft spot” for people in need.

She had 10 children and 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Charlotte worked over 30 years in La Crosse, WI at Trane Company. After retirement spent many winters with her sister Betty and Ken Schools enjoying the warm weather. There she met a special friend of 23 years, Dick Borck, they both liked to dance and go to the casino. She loved his company.

Adventurous and funny, she made the best mother and grandmother to us all.