Charlotte J. Westpfahl

ARKANSAS - Charlotte J. Westpfahl of Arkansas, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Cabot Medical Hospital. She was born June 17, 1944, to Clifford and Margene (Brown) Krohn in Marshfield, WI.

She was married six years to her high school sweetheart, the late Victor Westpfahl of Tomah, WI, on August 19, 1962, in Elroy, WI.

Charlotte worked for Ethan Allen Furniture as an Interior Decorator for over thirty years in Santa Monica, California, Florida and Wisconsin. She enjoyed taking trips to Florida to visit grandchildren and to the ocean.

She is survived by daughters: Vicky Rush of Arkansas, Shelley (David) Brockman of Arkansas; three grandchildren: Chad Huntsucker of Arkansas, Angela and Tammy Rush of Florida; step-grandchildren: David (Jonnifer), Eric (Nikki) Brockman of Arkansas; great-grandchildren: Nathan Harrison, Alex (Ciara) Kush, Victor Omi, Givonni, Vanessa, Christopher, and Jordan Rush; great-great-grandchildren: Jeremiah and Tatom; sistser-in-law, Lucille Krohn; and many others.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Russell Krohn of Camp Douglas, WI.

Arrangements by Smith Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe, Arkansas. Please visit www.smithfamilycares.com/westbrook to sign the registry.