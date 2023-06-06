Charlotte Jane (Bowe) Prince, 86, was called to heaven on May 26, 2023, to be reunited with her husband of 65 years, Howard Prince, who passed away just five months prior on Dec. 12, 2022.

Born on Sept. 9, 1936, to Theresa (Dachel) and Herman Bowe, Charlotte was the youngest remaining sibling of nine, growing up on the family farm in Eagle Point, Wisconsin. Her brothers included Robert, Clarence and Kenneth, and sisters Angeline Halmstad, Bernice LeMay, Elizabeth Norquist, Alice Zwiefelhofer and Mary Ann Whealon. Charlotte was a devoted wife to Howard, mother of three, Barbara Ellis, Chippewa Falls; Laurie Prince, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; and Steve Prince, Minneapolis; and grandmother of four to Tim Ellis, Amy Ellis, Emily Csuy and Ryan Csuy. She also leaves behind many relatives, including Dale Prince, Viola Prince, Albina Bowe, many nieces, nephews and godchildren.

Charlotte was salutatorian of her 1954 graduating class at McDonnell High School in Chippewa Falls, where she was very active as an honor student, choir participant and member of the MAC Matters newspaper staff. In her younger years, Charlotte played softball and was dubbed “Casey” (at-bat) — a nickname from grade school, which stuck beyond high school. As a young mom, Charlotte enjoyed knitting and sewing — even making her daughters matching dresses. She enjoyed reading and sharing books with her sisters. Throughout her life she developed exceptional skills as a secretary and office manager at the diesel driving school in Sun Prairie, the county executive’s office in Madison and at Northern Technical Services in Green Bay.

She later met Howard in Milwaukee, where they both worked, and then married a short time later on July 27, 1957. She and Howie followed their children’s sports and were lifelong Green Bay Packers fans and season ticket holders, as well as steadfast Milwaukee Brewers fans. After several moves, Charlotte and Howie retired to Eau Claire to be near family. While never letting it define her, it should also be noted that Charlotte was a breast cancer survivor in her 70s.

She and Howie often socialized with those around them and kept in touch regularly with calls, letters and annual Christmas cards. As a baker, Charlotte was known as having some of the best Christmas frosted sugar cookies, peanut butter fudge and Special K bars, especially loved by her grandchildren.

Charlotte enjoyed bowling with Howie, as well as with her ladies groups, often making honor roll with high games and series. The two of them also loved fishing and relaxing at their cottage in Chetek, Wisconsin, along with traveling — especially with sister Alice and her husband, Jerome “Crackers” Zwiefelhofer — thoroughly enjoying the beauty of Canada and Austria. Charlotte loved flowers and would fill her deck every spring. While crediting Miracle Gro for the abundant and beautiful blooms, she was actually the one with the special touch. Her and her husband volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels and assisting with funeral luncheons at Immaculate Conception.

Charlotte and Howie’s pastor, Fr. Francis, was incredibly instrumental in helping both of them find peace in their final days. With his assistance, they were able to pray, receive final blessings and communion and reach a level of profound comfort. They were incredibly grateful.

The family would also like to thank Dr. Joanna Setla, whom Charlotte greatly respected and admired, as well as The Classic at Hillcrest Greens Assisted Living staff, Mayo clinic and hospital medical personnel, Dove Healthcare West and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care.

A celebration of Charlotte’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Immaculate Conception in Eau Claire. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. in Fr. Klink Hall followed by a funeral Mass. A private burial will be held for both Charlotte and Howard at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Immaculate Conception in Eau Claire or Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.