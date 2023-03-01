Charlotte Marie Moratz (nee Betthauser), age 88, found comfort and peace Thursday, February 23, 2023. Daughter of the late Fred and Helen (nee Wurtzel), wife of the late Henry J., mother of Steven (Patrice) and Gregory (Christina) Moratz, grandma of Aaron Moratz (fiance Alicia), Katherine (Derek) Brackel, and great-grandma of Christian Brackel. Charlotte is further survived by her siblings, Frederick and Donald Betthauser, and Mary (Vernon “Butch”) Benson, among other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State Street, Hartford, WI 53027 with committal to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation: Friday, March 3, 2023, 4-6:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027. Additional visitation: 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. www.ShimonFuneralHome.com.