Charlotte Marie Moratz (nee Betthauser), age 88, found comfort and peace Thursday, February 23, 2023. Daughter of the late Fred and Helen (nee Wurtzel), wife of the late Henry J., mother of Steven (Patrice) and Gregory (Christina) Moratz, grandma of Aaron Moratz (fiance Alicia), Katherine (Derek) Brackel, and great-grandma of Christian Brackel. Charlotte is further survived by her siblings, Frederick and Donald Betthauser, and Mary (Vernon “Butch”) Benson, among other relatives and friends.