Charolette Jean Cooper

MURPHYSBORO, IL - Charolette Jean Cooper, age 93 of Murphysboro, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Memorial Hospital, Carbondale.

She was born September 10, 1929 in Gorham to William and Ida (Kimzey) Lunsford.

On February 11, 1967 Charolette married Ardill "Jeff" Cooper in Kansas City, MO. They shared 37 wonderful years making lasting memories. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2004.

She had been an office manager for Leeland Stallings-Ophthalmology of Carbondale and had in prior years worked for Brown Shoe Company of Murphysboro.

She loved boating at Crab Orchard Lake; fishing; playing cards and the St. Louis Cardinals. She also enjoyed going out to eat at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Her greatest joy was attending her grandkids sporting events.

Charolette is survived by her children, Dale (Brenda) Evans of Godfrey and Sara (Sam) Burkey of Murphysboro; grandchildren, Aaron (Tara Young) Evans; Amy (Pat) Straky); Jake (Abby) Goss; Kyle Goss and Michael (Katie) Goss; great-grandchildren, Emma Tweedy; Gracee Burkey; Jackson evans; Hank Goss; Arianna Straky; Aiden Straky; Charolette Goss; Chase Goss and JoJo Goss; a great-great grandchild on the way; other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and sister, Marjorie Myers.

Funeral Services for Charolette Jean Cooper will be Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 am in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home, with Brent Woosley officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the Shriners Hospitals and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home.

