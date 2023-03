CALEDONIA—Cherie L. Schroeder, age 71, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, MN.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 13, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eitzen, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church.