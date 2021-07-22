Cheryl Ann Christianson, age 70, passed away July 19, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. She was born March 14, 1951, in La Crosse, WI. She was the daughter of Lawrence W. LeJeune and Dahla L. (Miller) LeJeune.

Cheryl graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse, WI and completed her undergraduate degree in Psychology and her Masters Degree in Special Education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Cheryl married David Sherman Christianson on May 23, 1981. They moved to Rosholt, WI where she built her career as a K-12 special education teacher for 30 years. During that time, Cheryl and David raised their three children: Nathan, Heath, and Cassie.

Cheryl’s passion for preparing meals was known by many. She enjoyed hosting gatherings, listening to live music, family game nights around the dinner table, and traveling with her loved ones. Cheryl was a thoughtful and kind individual who always put others needs and wishes before her own. Nothing made her happier than seeing other people’s joy.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, David S. Christianson; her three children: Nathan (Jessica), Heath, and Cassie Christianson; her two grandchildren: Kennedy and Brynn Christianson; her sister, Anna Littlejohn; nieces: Ashley and Cortney Littlejohn and many loving in-laws.