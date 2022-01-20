Cheryl C. Wagner

She was born on August 24, 1950 to Robert and Joyce (Markee) Neumann and grew up in Onalaska, WI. She married Robert Steele on February 3, 1968 and they divorced in November 1971. She married Rollin Wagner on March 7, 1975 and they divorced in April 1986. She married Thomas Little on August 28, 1998. She is survived by three children: Michael Steele, Jeffrey Steele both of La Crosse and Lana (Steele) of La Crosse; eleven grandchildren, three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; sisters: Kathy Kilberger of Onalaska and Anita Neumann of Phoenix, AZ; brother, William Neumann of Barre Mills, WI; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Little; parents: Robert and Joyce Neumann; son, William; and brother, Rodney Neumann. Cheryl worked most of her life as a legal secretary; she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed watching movies, spending time on the computer, as well as doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles.