Cheryl Diana (Robbins) Nohr passed peacefully from this life into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with her husband and love of her life by her side. Cheryl was born September 5, 1955, in Pampa, TX, to Deryl and June Robbins.

Cheryl graduated from Pampa High School in 1973. She attended Southwestern Assembly of God College and received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from West Texas State University.

She worked as a teacher and School Counselor for Pampa ISD and served as a Sunday School teacher and youth sponsor at Trinity Fellowship Church in Pampa for many years.

Upon moving to Cornell, WI, when she married, Cheryl immersed herself into raising her husband’s three young sons. She loved and nurtured Isaac, Israel, and Noah as if she had birthed them herself. She saw her sons as God’s gift to her.

Cheryl also subbed for Cornell Public Schools. She was a member of New Hope Church in Cornell and was a vibrant leader of a Ladies’ Bible Study.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father.

She is survived by her husband, John, of the home; three sons: Isaac (Erinn), Israel (Rachel), and Noah Nohr; five grandchildren: Ryker, Ryley, Payton, Elizabeth, and Logan, all of Cornell; her mother; and a brother, Lonny (Gloria), of Pampa, TX.

Celebration of Life service will be held at New Hope Church in Cornell on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 11:30 AM with Pastor John Kilde and Lonny Robbins, Cheryl’s brother both officiating.

A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the start of service at 11:30 AM.

Express online condolences at www.bortonleiserfuneralhome.com.

Borton-LeiserFuneral Home is assisting the family.