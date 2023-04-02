Cheryl Espe (Boardman), age 66, passed away in her home, Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was born May 19, 1956, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Phyllis (Hanson) and James Boardman. She graduated from Logan High School in 1974 and has always been dedicated to the things that she was passionate about, including her children, grandchildren, gardening, fishing, cooking, drawing and watching lifetime movies. She found comfort by burning candles and treating herself to a meal from Red Lobster. She had a very strong work ethic and loved deeply in everything she did. She worked for several years dipping chocolates at The Sweet Shop and was most recently employed at Metallics Inc.

She survived by her mother, Phyllis Boardman of La Crosse, Wis.; her former husband, William Espe of Viroqua, Wis.; her two daughters: Susan (Marty) Diersen of Chaseburg, Wis., Elizabeth (Shay) Larson of Lone Rock, Wis.; her siblings: Jean Boardman, Steve Boardman, Oris (Tammy) Boardman, James (Heather) Boardman, Dorothy (Steve) Dewald, Patty (Steve) Limpert, Linda (Jack) Kuschel, Patrick Boardman; her grandchildren: Marcella, Madalyn, Tytus, Kaylee, Patrick, Hendrix, Oaklee, Charlotte, and Arlo; many nieces and nephews, as well as her long-time friend, Rickey Severson of La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Boardman; brother, Butch Boardman; sister, Tammy Boardman and her special companion, her dog, Snickers.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse. Pastor Philip Waselik will officiate, with entombment to take place in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Thursday, at the Funeral Home.

