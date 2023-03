LA CROSSE — Cheryl Jean (Quall) Waller, 72, of La Crosse passed away on March 16, 2023. She was born January 5, 1951, to Merlin and Berdien Quall. Cheryl married Warren Waller in Holmen on January 6, 1973, and he preceded her in death on August, 20, 2020. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family. To view her full obituary, go to couleecremation.com.