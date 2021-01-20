BANGOR -- Cheryl L. (Rodenberg) Keivel, 48, of Bangor passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 210 Hamlin St. W., West Salem. Monsignor Robert Hundt and Deacon Robert Zietlow will con-celebrate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery, town of Burns, rural Bangor. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm., Friday, Jan. 22, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan Street, Bangor. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass, Saturday, Jan. 23, at the church.