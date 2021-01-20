Cheryl L. (Rodenberg) Keivel
BANGOR -- Cheryl L. (Rodenberg) Keivel, 48, of Bangor passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 210 Hamlin St. W., West Salem. Monsignor Robert Hundt and Deacon Robert Zietlow will con-celebrate. Burial will be in the Burns Cemetery, town of Burns, rural Bangor. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 pm., Friday, Jan. 22, at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 102 Hattan Street, Bangor. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass, Saturday, Jan. 23, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Sunshine on the Trail (Bangor Area Cancer Support Group.)
Cheryl's family would like to express heartfelt thank you's to Dr. Kollu and Dr. Ojelabi and the Oncology staff of Gundersen Health System for their compassionate care. Also a special thank you to Gundersen Lutheran Hospice for the outstanding care she received over the last week. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor, is assisting her family in their time of need.