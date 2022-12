LA CROSSE — Cheryl Lee Atkin, 71, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at SSM Health Monroe Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the American Legion Post 52, 711 Sixth St. S., La Crosse. Times and dates will be announced. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.