Cheryl Lee Larson passed away at age 76 in her home on Saturday April 22, 2023, due to heart complications. She was born on August 14, 1946, in Cloquet, MN, a small town near Duluth, MN. She and her siblings were raised in Cloquet by two hard-working parents among many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Some of Cheryl’s fondest early memories were helping Aunt Pat Johnson with her seven kids, who were more like younger siblings to her.

A natural beauty and a true romantic, Cheryl received the nickname “Je t’ aime,” which means, “I love you,” in French. At 19 years old, she met her future husband, Paul, while at a ski resort with friends. She loved to tell her children how he picked her up in a small airplane to take her on their first official date in the Twin Cities.

One of Cheryl’s greatest joys in life was being a mother. She created a beautiful and loving home for her girls and helped them experience a fulfilling early childhood complete with music, horses, and friends. Cheryl was very special to many of her daughters’ friends. She treated them like people and not just kids, and to some she was like a second mom.

Cheryl had a way of connecting with everyone, even strangers. She would strike up a conversation anywhere with anyone! She could light up a room and was often the life of the party. She created many treasured memories of traveling, playing games and being silly with those she loved. Making people feel good and making them laugh were the things she enjoyed the most.

After earning her associate degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College, Cheryl spent several years working as a legal secretary in La Crosse. She later worked at a chiropractic office after moving to Madison to be near her daughter and granddaughter.

She adored her grandchildren, who will forever cherish her memory and the many summers spent in her loving home.

Cheryl is survived by her children: Christine Larson of Viroqua, and Holly (Al) Frank of Middleton; her former husband and father of her children, Paul Larson; four grandchildren: Ayla Larson, Tasha Larson, Luke Noble, and Lydia Noble; three great-grandchildren: Shailee Elliott, Thom Larson Ospina, and Wolfgang Ospina; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jeanne Westlund; brother-in-law, Jim Goldammer; three nieces and one nephew: Debra Hanssen, Wendy Hanssen, Callie Westlund, and Aaron Westlund; several aunts and cousins as well as other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to either Youth Initiative High School or Thoreau College in Cheryl’s name.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Marion Westlund, and her sister Kathy Hanssen.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Cheryl will be laid to rest in Cloquet, MN in early July with a second Celebration of Life for family and friends in the area. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.