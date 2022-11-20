 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cheryl Lee (Miller) Olofson

OAKDALE, Minn. — She was born on March 15, 1948, in Winona, Minn. She graduated from high school in Lewiston, Minn., in 1966. She worked at Mayo Foundation in Rochester until 1979. She married Peter Olofson in 1979. They resided in Oakdale, Minn., since then. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Peter; brother, Bruce Miller; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and several nephews and nieces. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Sandberg Funeral Home (2593 E. 7th Ave., No. St. Paul). Memorial Service 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Woodbury Lutheran Church — Oak Hills Campus (9050 60th St. N., Stillwater) with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Humane Society.

