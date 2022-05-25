Cheryl Marie Manz

OSHKOSH—Cheryl M. Manz, age 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at ThedaClark Medical Center after a courageous 10 month battle with brain cancer. She was born on November 28, 1955, daughter of the late Robert and Janet (Vandehey) Manz.

Cheryl graduated from Assumption High School in 1973 and Viterbo College in 1977. She lived in Lacrosse and worked at Computerland before moving to Oshkosh and working for Integrity Insurance for many years before her retirement in 2016.

Cheryl enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with her friends and family. She regularly attended Packer games and was a dedicated fan. Cheryl was always up for a game of cards and was always fun to be around. She will be missed by many.

Cheryl is survived by her partner, Kim Koehler; sisters: Caren (Joel) Mathews and Cathie (Steve) Buchberger; brother, Chris (Julie) Manz; brother-in-law, Jeff Provost; numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and many dear friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Connie Provost and an infant brother, Robert.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial Street, Neenah. A gathering will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. A tribute to Cheryl will take place at 6:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in Cheryl’s name to the Spierings Cancer Foundation or the Humane Society.

Cheryl’s generous spirit encouraged her to be an organ donor. Thanks to the Lions Eye Bank, she was able to give the gift of sight to someone who needed it.

The family would like to extend our thanks to the ThedaCare physicians, nurses and staff for their wonderful and compassionate care she received.