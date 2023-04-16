NORTH BEND — Cheryl Sue Borreson of North Bend, Wis., died on Monday, April 10, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. Cheryl was born in Black River Falls, Wis., on December 22, 1946, to Ralph and Emma (Johnson) Stevens. Cheryl graduated from Taylor High School in 1965. She married Thomas C. Borreson on August 19, 1967, at Taylor Lutheran Church. Cheryl and Tom worked side by side for many years at Borreson Appraisal Service in La Crosse, Wis. First and foremost, Cheryl loved Tom, Tricia, and her passion was her grandsons, Jake and Austin. She loved her home in North Bend. She enjoyed every holiday, playing cards, golfing, fishing, and having a glass of wine with family and friends.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Tom; one daughter, Tricia Owen; and two grandsons, Jacob Thomas and Austin James. Also survived by her brothers: Arlan Stevens, Don (Mary) Stevens, Dan (Lynne) Stevens; sisters-in-law: Pat Stevens, Jan Stevens and Nancy Sacco, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Jean (Lester) Stensven, Phyllis (Burt) Wilson, Beverly (Robert) Anderson, Ron (Marge) Stevens, Roger, Richard and Dave Stevens; brother-in-law, Joe Sacco; brother and sister-in-law: Roger (Roseanne) Anderson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Hardies Creek Lutheran Church, N18481 County Rd. DD, rural Ettrick, Wis. Rev. John Ashland will be officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, April 20, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. also one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.