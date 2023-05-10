VIROQUA—Chet Lee, 94, of Viroqua, died after living a full life of 94 years on Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was proud of his family. His family looked to him for love and encouragement. He was a helper to many and served our community in a variety of ways. Chet’s favorite place was “the farm.” Chet and his wife, Bea worked hard to make the farm a place for family, fun, and food. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, chopping wood, growing giant sunflowers, and MOWING! It was a place for Chet and Bea to take the grandchildren to ice skate, play in the creek, explore, and enjoy picnics.

Chet is survived by his twin brother, Charles; his children: Vicki (Scott) Springman, Patti (Rick) Fatura, and Kris (Darrell) Larson; his grandchildren: LeeAnn (Tim) Marien, Ryan (Nathalie) Larson, Anne (Jay) Schreier, Abby Springman, Jacob (Lacey) Fatura, and Laura Springman; his great-grandchildren: Cullen, Lucy, Cale Schreier and Leo Marien.

Chet was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bea; and his brothers: Stanley, and Arnie.

His family is incredibly thankful to Creamery Creek and Norseland Nursing Home for the great care he received. His dry sense of humor and kindness will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua. Pastor Lisa Shank will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday, May 12, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Additional visitation will be held Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Chet will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery with full military honors. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.