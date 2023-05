LA CROSSE—Cheyenne Rose Elizabeth Christ, 22 of La Crosse passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from a motorcycle accident. Services will be held at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, May 25th at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1215 Redwood Street, Onalaska. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.