Chloe Ann Kaiser

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church on St. Mary’s Ridge, Rural Norwalk, WI. Father Michael Klos and Father Eric Berns will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday, February 11, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will also be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.