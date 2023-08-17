Chris graduated from Aquinas High school in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and went on to achieve her bachelor’s degree in computer information systems. She worked as a software engineer. Chris enjoyed traveling, she loved visiting different state parks and caring for her grandkids. She liked to keep her hands busy crocheting and doing puzzles and loved to keep up with her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. Chris stood out in life for her sense of humor, beautiful red hair and intelligence. Chris will be remembered for the resourceful woman that she was. She went back to school after having her daughters and had a successful career upon graduating. She raised her two daughters in a foreign country and quickly learned the language.