BULVERDE, Texas — Chris Moreno was born in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, on May 11, 1963, to Mike and Frances Kakuska. Chris passed away on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Bulverde, Texas.
Left behind to cherish Chris’s memory are her two daughters: Jessica Ward and Rebecca Moreno; sons-in-law: Dan Ward and Nestor Alvarez; her spouse, Ernesto Moreno; grandsons: Jackson Ward and Owen Ward; parents: Mike Kakuska and Frances Kakuska; brothers: Mike Kakuska, Dan Kakuska and Tim Kakuska; sister, Julie Pichler; multiple nieces and nephews; and her beloved kitty, Lucy.
Chris graduated from Aquinas High school in La Crosse, Wisconsin, and went on to achieve her bachelor’s degree in computer information systems. She worked as a software engineer. Chris enjoyed traveling, she loved visiting different state parks and caring for her grandkids. She liked to keep her hands busy crocheting and doing puzzles and loved to keep up with her favorite team, the Green Bay Packers. Chris stood out in life for her sense of humor, beautiful red hair and intelligence. Chris will be remembered for the resourceful woman that she was. She went back to school after having her daughters and had a successful career upon graduating. She raised her two daughters in a foreign country and quickly learned the language.
A celebration of life for Chris will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 N. Loop 1604 E., San Antonio, Texas, 78232.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SunsetNorthFuneralHome.com for the Moreno family.