Christian Lunde, age 30, son of Jean and Steve Lunde of Onalaska passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born in Cudahy, Wis., and came to live in Onalaska as an infant. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 2010. Christian was a kind soul who loved hockey, animals, kids, people, and was always willing to help those less fortunate.

A huge thank you to the recovery community and their continued support for those battling mental health and addiction. Our wish is for people to embrace mental health and addiction as a health issue and treat it with compassion instead of judgement.

Rest in Peace my Buddy! Love you always & forever … the Mom!

Funeral services and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

A full obituary will be posted at www.couleecremation.com.