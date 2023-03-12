Christian Lunde, 30, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born in Cudahy, Wis., and came to live in Onalaska as an infant. He graduated from Onalaska High School in 2010. He started playing hockey at the young age of four and continued into high school, then moved into coaching La Crescent youth teams. He achieved his black belt in karate, played baseball and football as a youth, and High School soccer. He went on to WTC to study as an EMT-Paramedic. Christian was a kind soul who loved hockey, animals, kids, people, and was always willing to listen to and help those less fortunate. He enjoyed helping annually with the Onalaska/Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Christian was a proud member of the (SAL) Sons of the American Legion Onalaska Post 336 and represented the LAVMP at the Blue Dragon Races.

Christian was a crew member at various establishments including Drugans, Subway, River City Irrigation, Kwik Trip, The Timbers, Rocky Rococo’s, Home Depot, Taco Bell, Festival Foods, and as a casualty role player at Ft McCoy and Camp Douglas.

Survivors include his mother, Jean Lunde (Dan Ferries); aunts: Lyn (Rick) Koller, Judy (Rick) Jackson, Nikki (Steve) Oesterle, Mischell Markin, Terri (Roger) Kendhammer, Lynn Lunde, Jennifer Glasspoole, and Nikki Lunde; uncles: Mike (Mary) Antony, Nick Dunnum (Cindy Puent), Scott (Amy) Dunnum, Mark Lunde, Keith Lunde, and Gary (Pam) Lunde; his birth mother, Christie Lunde and her sons: Vaedrik and Maelik; grandfather: Rev. Delbert Permann; Dan’s children, Bryan Ferries and Brittany (Charles) Richards; Grandmother: Kathy Glasspoole. He is also survived by numerous cousins, great aunts and uncles, many other relatives, and a wonderful recovery community of friends.

Preceding him in death were his father, Steven Lunde (2009); aunt: Judy Wilson; uncles: David Lunde, Dennis Lunde, Ron Lueck, and Pat Lueck; grandparents: Vivian and Nick Antony, Judith Permann, and Arthur and Arlene Lunde.

In his honor, please remember to show compassion for those who battle the demon of mental health and substance use disorder. They are sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, and loved ones of families who miss them daily. Our wish is for people to embrace mental health and addiction as a health issue and treat it with compassion instead of judgement.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to La Crosse Lighthouse, La Crosse Area Veterans Mentor Program, Coulee Recovery Center, or OEF Onalaska/Holmen Thanksgiving Dinner.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Christian’s life will be held March 18, 2023 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska, Wis. with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 and Services by Chaplain Jeff Thomson at 11:00.

Please share your memories of Christian by posting on his Tribute wall at www.couleecremation.com.

Rest in Peace my Buddy! Love you always and forever ... the Mom and Dan!