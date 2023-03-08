Christian Nelson was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Kerry Nelson, college professor, on September 26, 1978. After a childhood spent skiing, playing tennis, basketball, football and baseball, Christian graduated from Central High School in 1997. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 2001 and was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the United States Army.

Christian deployed with the 1-64 Armor battalion (Fort Stewart, GA) and 26 FSB as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom I from 2002-2003. He was nominated for a Bronze Star for his part in various battles to include “Thunder Run” which was the overtaking of Baghdad and Saddam Hussein’s palace. During his service to the Army, Christian was awarded numerous commendations including Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Medical Badge, and Expert Field Medical Badge.

Christian’s active duty assignments were primarily in Healthcare Administration serving as a Company Commander and Chief of Managed Care at various military hospitals to include: Weed Army Community Hospital (Fort Irwin, CA), Winn Army Community Hospital (Fort Stewart, GA), Reynolds Army Community Hospital (Fort Sill, OK), and Martin Army Community Hospital (Fort Benning, GA). In 2009, Christian graduated from the Army-Baylor Masters in Healthcare Administration program.

In 2019, Major Nelson retired from the Army after 22 years of service.

Christian is survived by his son, Alex; his daughter, Amelia; his former spouse, Kate; and his brothers: Kirsten and Kerry. He is preceded in death by his father, Kerry R. Nelson.

The family asks that donations be made to the Boston University CTE Brain Research Center at https://www.bu.edu/cte/financial-support/ or to the Go Fund Me account set up by his tennis team at Sonterra Country Club to benefit his children, Alex and Amelia: https://gofund.me/0cec367b

And when our work is done, Our course on earth is run, May it be said, “Well done” Be thou at peace.”