Christina Eileen Farrell, 59, of La Crescent, MN, and formerly of Munising, MI, went home to heaven on Monday, March 13, 2023 after a 4-year, hard fought battle with advanced frontal lobe dementia. Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent. Pastor Mike Woods will officiate. You can greet the family beginning at 3:00 P.M. A Celebration of Life is planned after the service at Swing Bridge Pub, 595 Veterans Parkway, La Crescent from 5:00-7:00 P.M. To read Christina’s entire obituary and for the opportunity to leave condolences for the family, visit www.schumacher-kish.com.