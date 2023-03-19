HOLMEN — Christina Rose Richert, age 83, of Holmen, Wis., passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 13, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis.

She was born on May 18, 1939, to William and Margaret (Mach) Peaslee, and married Howard Richert on June 26, 1959, in La Crosse, Wis.

Christina worked for more than three decades at Clean Towel/FW Means/Aramark. After retiring, she enjoyed golfing, boating with her husband, Howard, playing cards, rooting for the Packers, watching old westerns on TV (especially Gunsmoke), and spending time with her dog, Lucky.

She is survived by her daughters: Tracy Richert and Lori (George Besl) Richert; and her son, Jeff Richert; and brothers: Alvin and Roger Peaslee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; parents, William and Margaret Peaslee; brothers: Billy, Leonard (Buster), and Donald Peaslee; sisters: Darlene Page, Betty Cottone, Edna Utecht, Janet Pederson, Janice Winchell, Nancy Benson, Judy Pierce; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

An open house for Christina will be on Sunday, March 26, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, Wis. A light lunch will be provided throughout. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.