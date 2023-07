Christine C. Bender, age 98, of La Crosse/ Fellsmere, FL, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mountain Home, AR. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church, 1032 Caledonia St, La Crosse, WI 54603. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at the church. A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.