BYRON, Ga. — Christine Kamrowski, 67, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, July 25, 2018.
A rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 30, with a visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday July 31, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Macon. Immediately following the service, she will be laid to rest in Andersonville National Cemetery.
Christine was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to the late Grant Zachary and Anne Dodge. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She was a loving, sweet and caring person and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister. She will be greatly missed and will be remembered for her passion for reading and children’s literacy, spending hours with grandchildren at the Library and Bible study groups.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by three brothers, Bruce, Grant and Mark Zachary.
Her loving memory will forever be cherished by her husband of 47 years, Gerry Kamrowski, Byron; two daughters, Anne Lord (Daniel), Byron, Stephanie Kamrowski, Wisconsin; one son, Tom Kamrowski (Kara), Byron; two sisters, Therese Albrecht (David), Kathrine Rausch; one brother, Edward Zachary; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Samuel and Alexander Hale, Lucas and Sunnie Kamrowski; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Allyson Blair; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, cards of condolences are welcome in care of the Kamrowski family to 701 Carl Vinson Pkwy., Warner Robins, Ga., 31093.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.