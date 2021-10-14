Christine Louise Olsen, 65, of La Crosse died Sunday October 3, 2021 in Madison. She was born December 16, 1955 in La Crosse to Edward and Dorothy (Meek) Hansen. She served as part of the first all-female crew in the U.S. Navy in 1978. Christine graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical College, North Central Technical College and Upper Iowa University so she could be a sign language interpreter. She was married to Frederick Olsen for 5 years, they remained good friends and they had one child. She moved to Madison in last few months to be near family and enjoyed having more time with her favorite niece Jessey Bakkestuen. Christine worked at WKBT Channel 8, The Company Store, G. Heileman Brewing Co. in La Crosse and the Salvation Army shelter in Wausau. She was Most Valuable Player in pool leagues for many years. She loved live music, singing with the band, helping her fellow man and spending time with family.
Survivors include her daughter, Dorothy Olsen; siblings: Susan (Jeff) Raatz of Rothschild, WI, Dorie (Duane) Bell of La Crosse, Samuel (Robyn) Hansen of Stoddard, John Hansen of Reedsburg, Julie (Tracy) Ehde and their daughter, Jessey of McGregor, IA and Patrick Hansen of Denver, CO; a sister-in-law, Michelle Hansen and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Ratwik; and three brothers: Richard, James and Michael Hansen.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday October 15, 2021 at the Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church, rural Chaseburg. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley and at the church on Friday from noon until service time.
Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Frederick Olsen for Christine’s memorial fireworks show in Esofea Park to be announced.