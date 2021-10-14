Christine Louise Olsen, 65, of La Crosse died Sunday October 3, 2021 in Madison. She was born December 16, 1955 in La Crosse to Edward and Dorothy (Meek) Hansen. She served as part of the first all-female crew in the U.S. Navy in 1978. Christine graduated from Western Wisconsin Technical College, North Central Technical College and Upper Iowa University so she could be a sign language interpreter. She was married to Frederick Olsen for 5 years, they remained good friends and they had one child. She moved to Madison in last few months to be near family and enjoyed having more time with her favorite niece Jessey Bakkestuen. Christine worked at WKBT Channel 8, The Company Store, G. Heileman Brewing Co. in La Crosse and the Salvation Army shelter in Wausau. She was Most Valuable Player in pool leagues for many years. She loved live music, singing with the band, helping her fellow man and spending time with family.