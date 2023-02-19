Christopher B. Schumacher

ONALASKA - Christopher B. Schumacher, 30, of Onalaska, passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday, February 12, 2023. He was born on January 17, 1993 in La Crosse to Dave and Patty (Poellinger) Schumacher. Chris was a 2011 graduate of Logan High School. For many years he was a self-employed painter, and currently as employed at Performance Food Services. His hobbies included fishing, both on the water and ice, and golfing with friends. He was a kind person, always willing to help family and friends when needed.

Chris is survived by his mother, Patty (Craig Tourville) Schumacher of Genoa; his brother, Greg Schumacher of Onalaska; grandparents: Jerry and Bonnie Poellinger of Eau Claire; aunts and uncles: Mark and Karin Kiehne of Ettrick, Dan Poellinger, Mary Schumacher, and Maureen Schumacher of La Crosse, Ron (Carmen) Schumacher of Menomonie, Paula (Chris Kettner) Krause of Mazomanie, Steve Schumacher of La Crosse, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Dave; grandparents: Ed and Val Schumacher and Dorothy Poellinger; uncles: Jeff, Peter and Jim Schumacher and aunt, Kristi Schumacher.

While his passing saddens our hearts, he now travels a new journey. He is joined with his father, grandparents, uncles, aunt, and best friend Dominic. They will love and care for him as we once did. He will always live in our hearts forever.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.