Christopher George Faas, 27, of Onalaska, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2023 in Alaska. A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church. His full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.