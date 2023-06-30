OAKDALE—Cindy J. Puent, 66, of Oakdale, went to be with her beloved Jesus on Saturday, June 18, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by her family. On February 15, 1957, Cindy was born to William (Bill) and Lois (Newman) Wildes in Tomah. She was a member of the Tomah graduating class in 1975. Cindy began working at Burnstad’s Market as a checkout person and worked all the way up to a management position before retiring in 2017. Throughout her life Cindy was a bastion of love and friendship to all she came in contact with. She was united in marriage to Philip Puent on June 21, 1975, at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. She enjoyed putting puzzles together, managing her flower garden, and crocheting baby blankets which she called “prayer blankets” as she would pray for the child she was gifting the blanket while she made them. She loved to pick wild blackberries and her blackberry pies were a delight to friends and family. Cindy loved traveling with her husband and vacationed in many places including Paris, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, Arizona, and the Caribbean on multiple occasions. Cindy was best known to her friends and family as a prayer warrior, always there when someone needed love and prayer for their lives and situations. Cindy’s mission in life was to support those in need with prayer, love, and compassion. Cindy was an active and faithful member of the Tomah Bible Evangelical Free Church for over 30 years. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting Nana to her grandchildren. She will be remembered by them for the many days of playing cards, ATV trips, camping, putting puzzles together, and her role in helping them to find their faith in Jesus. Cindy brought joy to so many peoples lives, and more important to her, she brought Jesus to them with her love and actions.