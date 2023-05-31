Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ONALASKA—Cindy L. (Nolte Bluske) Sarauer, 71, of Onalaska passed away on May 25, 2023, at Mayo Hospital of Sparta after a 9½ year battle with cancer.

Cindy was born on December 21, 1951, in La Crosse, WI to Harry and Linnette (Hirschfield) Nolte. After graduating from Logan High School, Cindy worked at La Crosse Footwear for 39 years, right up until the last boot was shipped out of La Crosse. Cindy and former spouse, Jeff Bluske, had three children together. In 2005, she married the love of her life, Gordon Sarauer. Together they shared many trips and adventures and cherished their time with family and friends. As testament to their love, Gordie hardly left her side during her fight with cancer.

Cindy had a profound love for her family and friends. She treasured hugs and always had a special sparkle in her eyes when her entire family was together. Cindy also enjoyed sewing and was an excellent cook. Consider yourself lucky if you’ve ever experienced one of Cindy’s baked goods.

Cindy is survived by husband, Gordon; her children: Tricia (Timothy) Gappa, Michael (Danielle) Bluske, Jeffrey (Trisha) Bluske, and step-children: Helaine Sarauer, Paul (Becky) Sarauer, and Donella Sarauer; grandchildren: Kyle (Melanie) Gappa, Dylan (Caitlin) Gappa, Madyson Bluske, Amy Gappa, Tyler Bluske, Justin Gappa, Jayda Bluske, Logan West, Tanner West, and Cameron West, and great-grandchildren: Eleanor Gappa and Sadie Gappa. She is also survived by siblings: Sherry Nolte, Keith Nolte, Ken Nolte, and Laurie Nolte, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry Nolte and Linnette Nolte; brother, Steve Nolte; sisters-in-law: Terri Nolte and Sue Nolte.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1010 Sill St., La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 9:00 until the time of service. Pastor Phillip Waselik will officiate. Private interment of her ashes will be at a later date in Hamilton Cemetery, West Salem.