Cindy Lou Soronen, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center.

She was born March 4, 1957, in Superior to Peter Charles and Beulah Belle (Lemke)

Soronen. She grew up in Herbster and Chippewa Falls. She was married four times, having one child with James Schesel and one child with Mark Staves. Cindy attended CVTC for photography. She spent the majority of her working career employed by Cray Research as a CAD worker.

Cindy loved her family and many friends. She liked to spend her time gardening and cooking.

She was a very good cook and loved to feed family and friends. She also loved playing guitar and singing. Her daughter likened Cindy’s voice to that of country singer, Tanya Tucker. She could often be found performing at open mic nights. She also enjoyed being in the sun and by the water. She loved to travel and made friends everywhere she went.

Cindy is survived by her children and their spouses: Joseph (Schesel) and Leslie Christian of Orr, MN and Savanna (Staves) and Phillip Grant of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren: Ramsey and Rowan Christian, Alexander and Andrew Grant; sisters: Faith Soronen of St. Clair Shores, MI, Becky (Soronen) Nelson of Chippewa Falls; brothers: Frederick Soronen of Herbster, Richard Soronen of Ashland, and Mike Soronen of Ashland; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by brothers: Wayne Sarafin, Patrick Soronen, and Peter Soronen.

On Friday, July 28, 2023, visitation will be held from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 PM at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center.