Cindy Sue Bond passed away January 28, 2023, peacefully at home. Cindy was born June 9, 1958, to Joe Sr. and Patty (Earley) Bond in Rochester, Minnesota. When Cindy was 8 years old, the family moved to La Crosse, where Cindy attended school and graduated in 1979. Cindy worked at Riverfront for 42 years, where she made lifelong friends. After retiring from Riverfront, Cindy attended the Merrit Center where she again made many friends. Cindy’s greatest love in life was her family. Cindy loved attending sporting events for her brothers, nieces and nephews (she was their biggest fan) and anytime there was a birthday party. Cindy also loved traveling to visit relatives. Cindy was a great dancer, loved music, bowling and swimming. Throughout her life, Cindy had several dogs that were all very dear to her. At one time she wanted to be a dog trainer.

Cindy is survived by her parents, Joe Sr. and Patty Bond; brothers: Joe Jr. (Tammy) their children: Amanda (Matt) Miller, Lacey Bond, Joe III; Brad (Linda) Bond their children: Tonya Kneesel and Lucas Bond; great nephews and nieces: Cole and Emma Miller and Grayson and Violet Kneesel; cousins: Kathy (Loren) Anderson, Mike Earley, Don (Dorie) Earley and their families, many cousins across the country and many friends. Special friends: Edna and Tina Molina who over the past several years cared for Cindy like family.

Cindy is preceded in death by her grandparents: Perry and Agnes Earley, Orval and Audrey Bond and her uncle, Mike Earley, many aunts, uncles and cousins across the country.

The family would like to give special thanks to Carrie, Sarah and to those at Gundersen Hospice who touched our lives throughout this time.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Dickinson Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska, Wis. Friends may call on the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to La Crosse Citizen Advocacy and Gundersen Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.