LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Clair J. Welch, 84, of rural La Crescent, Minn., passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Church of The Crucifixion in La Crescent. Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Friends may call at the church on Thursday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. The entire obituary and opportunity to leave online condolences will be available shortly at www.schumacher-kish.com.