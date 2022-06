ROLLINGSTONE- Clanette Marie (Kohner) Gensmer, 101, of Rollingstone, died on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Memorial Service will be on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview.

A visitation will take place after the service at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview at 11:00 a.m.

Full obituary is available at www.hofffuneral.com.