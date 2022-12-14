WINONA — Clare Sobiesk, 84, of Winona died peacefully with her family at her side at the Winona Health Hospital on Dec. 10, 2022. Clare was the daughter of Joseph A. Walsh and Bertille (McEvoy) Walsh, the second of nine children. Clare grew up in Chicago. She graduated from Trinity High School in nearby River Forest, Illinois, and from Mundelein College in Chicago.

Clare began her teaching career in the Catholic school system in Chicago. She next taught at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in St. Charles, Missouri (the school was founded in 1818 by Philippine Duchesne, who was destined to become a canonized saint in the Catholic Church). In 1960, Clare met Norm Sobiesk. They married the following year at Ascension Church in Oak Park, Illinois. Soon after the wedding, Clare and Norm moved to Lawrence, Kansas, where Norm was completing his graduate studies. While Norm attended classes, Clare taught in a two-room schoolhouse at nearby Big Springs, Kansas. Clare taught grades 1 through 4, while the other teacher taught 5 through 8. In the following year, as Norm continued his studies, the couple moved to New York City and then to Madison, Wisconsin. In 1965, they moved to Winona and have lived here ever since.

Norm and Clare were blessed with eight children. As time passed and the couple looked back, they both thought that these were the best and most exciting years of their lives (maybe not so much at the time). With the years moving along, Clare and Norm were graced with 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In time, Clare resumed her teaching career at Cathedral School, where she taught for the next 18 years.

Clare’s whole life centered around her love for God. This love carried over to her love for her husband, family, brothers and sisters, students, and really everyone she met and came to know. Clare was easily recognized by her smile, her friendly warmth and her love of teaching. Clare and Norm could often be found on walks around Winona, never tiring of the natural beauty of the town and its people. Nothing pleased Clare more than reading and playing board games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For years the sound of dice cracking across the kitchen table and Grandma’s enthusiastic voice yelling out “Yahtzee” or “Bunco” for the winner resounded throughout the house.

Many of Clare’s volunteer activities revolved around Cathedral church. She assisted as lector, sacristan, Eucharistic minister, CCD teacher and in many other ways. For years Clare brought communion to the homes of seniors and the sick. In their retirement years, Clare and Norm enjoyed traveling. They toured the Holy Land to see the sights where Jesus walked. They enjoyed trips to several countries in Europe, including a pilgrimage to Fatima and Lourdes.

Clare and Norm were married for over 61 years.

Clare was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bertille; and by her two brothers, Joseph and Kevin. She is survived by her husband, Norm, and by her eight children, 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Edward (Carol) of Cornwall, New York (Matthew and Lizzy); Maggie Owens of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Julia (Killian and Aria)); Mari (Tulio) Cedillo of Forest, Virginia (David, Ana, Jandrito, and Clara); Michael (Jane) Sobieski of Fernandina Beach, Florida (Alek and Michael); Philip (Rene) Sobiesk of Rochester, Minnesota (Rachel and John); Teresa Sobiesk of Colorado Springs, Colorado (Philip, Maria, Greta, Oliver, and Eli); Annie Sobiesk of Flemington, New Jersey (Samantha and Peter); and Jennifer (Colin Wexler) Sobiesk of Evanston, Illinois (Asher, Solomon, Ari, and Talia), her sisters Bee, Joanne, Kathleen, and Sheila, and brothers Patrick and Denis.

