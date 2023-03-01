ONALASKA—Clarence E. Stellner, 90, of Onalaska, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023 at the V.A. Medical Center in Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 6th at Noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate and burial with military honors will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Monday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.