LA CROSSE — Clarence Haydysch, 89, of La Crosse passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at the Tomah VA. He was born on Jan. 29, 1933, to Joseph and Sophia Haydysch.

He married Rochelle Lass on June 11, 1955. Together they ran the Water's Edge Motel in Stoddard for 35 years. He loved fishing and hunting, especially with his three sons. He was a long time member of the American Legion Post #315 and volunteer fireman for the Stoddard Fire Department.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Rochelle; his children: Sheila (Dave) Streit, Bret (Mary); grandchildren: Debbie Crawford, Paula Streit and Frank (Courtney) Streit; four great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Lois); sisters: Pat Stahl, Nancy (Frank) Cornelius, Rose (George) Walgren, Sandra (Ed) Raske; brother-in-law, Ed Curtis and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons: Brian and Barry; daughter-in-law, Beverly; sister, May June Curtis; brothers-in-law: Jerry Stahl and Arlen Tiede.

In keeping with Clarence's wishes, there will be no public services. Coulee Region Cremation, Onalaska, is assisting the family with arrangements.