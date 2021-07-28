Clarence J. “Mac” McClellan, 90, of Stoddard, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, WI.

He was born in La Crescent, MN, on June 16, 1931, to Marion and Bernice (Hart) McClellan. He married Alice Seidel on March 7, 1953, at the parsonage at First. Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crosse by Pastor Fritz Miller.

Mac entered the U.S. Marine Corps in June of 1948 and served in the Korean War. He was wounded in action and was awarded the Purple Heart in 1950. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 12 of La Crosse. A recent highlight of Mac’s life was being able to go on the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

During his work career, Mac worked at different jobs including mechanic, truck driver, delivery driver, along with several others before he retired. In his free time, he enjoyed long walks, being on the river and fishing, playing cribbage and cards, and was known to be a “mean” poker player. He had many friends and was willing to strike up a conversation with anyone he met. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids.