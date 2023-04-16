Clarence N. Koblitz, 93, passed away April 8, 2023, at Rochester St. Marys Hospital unexpectedly. He was born in La Crosse and married Marie April 24, 1948. They moved to Rochester in 1962. He was employed by Southern Minn. Auto Supply until he purchased it April 1, 1975. His son joined the business. They sold it June 26, 2021.

Clarence loved his dog and companion, Lucky, visiting his boathouse on the Mississippi, working on cars and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was active as a Shriner and in the Winona Boathouse Association.

He is survived by his children: Mary Harper (Brad), Toni Bromley, Kirk (Claire); three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Larry (Linda), and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, brother, Ed and granddaughters: Angela and Krista.

He will be buried next to Marie.

Join his family in celebrating Clarence's life at the Eagles Club in Rochester, May 19 from 4 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to Small Dog Rescue of MN or Rochester Paws and Claws.